Volunteers planted 600 trees at Paramount Open Space last Saturday
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|One of the 600 baby trees planted in Paramount Open Space
Photo by Janet Way
By Janet Way
This last Saturday, January 8, 2022 about a dozen volunteers planted 600 tiny Hemlock trees and many other native plants at Paramount Open Space.
These were provided by a grant from King County and the restoration effort is headed up by Jim Cronan, leader of Friends of Paramount.
The restoration is a continuation of efforts begun in the early 1990’s by Paramount Park Neighborhood Group. The effort is restoring more conifers to the wetland areas.
The volunteers did incredible work. Jim Cronan is amazing and relentless at working on our site. We have a new grant to restore an additional section of the park.
He and his family live near Paramount Open Space and he works professionally for the U.S. Forest service.
I appreciate so much his positive spirit and continuing the restoration effort we started in 1989 at Paramount Park.
If you would like to help, contact Jim at paramount.open.space@gmail.com or 206-406-9883 (cell). Please visit our calendar for additional work party dates.
