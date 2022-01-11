Volunteers planted 600 trees at Paramount Open Space last Saturday

One of the 600 baby trees planted in Paramount Open Space

Photo by Janet Way

By Janet Way







These were provided by a grant from King County and the restoration effort is headed up by Jim Cronan, leader of Friends of Paramount.





The restoration is a continuation of efforts begun in the early 1990’s by Paramount Park Neighborhood Group. The effort is restoring more conifers to the wetland areas.



The volunteers did incredible work. Jim Cronan is amazing and relentless at working on our site. We have a new grant to restore an additional section of the park.



He and his family live near Paramount Open Space and he works professionally for the U.S. Forest service.



I appreciate so much his positive spirit and continuing the restoration effort we started in 1989 at Paramount Park.















