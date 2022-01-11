Recovery Fund for individual cultural producers
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
4Culture is offering relief grants between $1,000 and $12,000 to cover COVID-19 related financial losses and help you move forward with your creative work. We know application fatigue is real, and 4Culture staff are here to walk you through it.
Deadline is February 2, 2022.
Now Open for Applications
Our Recovery Fund for Individuals offers between $1,000 and $12,000 to eligible cultural producers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic as they recuperate, adapt, and advance their practice.
Here's what you need to know:
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 2 at 5:00 pm PST.
READ THE GUIDELINES
Workshops and Application Support
We know application fatigue is a real challenge! Consider attending a workshop or contacting a grant manager directly to get assistance.
Virtual Workshops
Our Recovery Fund for Individuals offers between $1,000 and $12,000 to eligible cultural producers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic as they recuperate, adapt, and advance their practice.
Here's what you need to know:
- You are a cultural producer if your primary occupation—paid or unpaid—is within 4Culture’s program areas of heritage, historic preservation, art, or public art.
- This is funding is to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief. This means that you will need to show a loss of $1,000 or more between 2019 and 2020.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 2 at 5:00 pm PST.
READ THE GUIDELINES
Workshops and Application Support
We know application fatigue is a real challenge! Consider attending a workshop or contacting a grant manager directly to get assistance.
Virtual Workshops
Meet our grant managers, walk through the application, ask questions, and hear from other cultural producers in an informal meeting space. Registration is required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment