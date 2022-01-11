Recovery Fund for individual cultural producers

You are a cultural producer if your primary occupation—paid or unpaid—is within 4Culture’s program areas of heritage, historic preservation, art, or public art.

This is funding is to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief. This means that you will need to show a loss of $1,000 or more between 2019 and 2020.

Our Recovery Fund for Individuals offers between $1,000 and $12,000 to eligible cultural producers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic as they recuperate, adapt, and advance their practice.The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 2 at 5:00 pm PST.We know application fatigue is a real challenge! Consider attending a workshop or contacting a grant manager directly to get assistance.