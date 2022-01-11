Case updates January 10, 2022
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Five months after completing the Pfizer primary vaccination series,
- Six months after completing the Moderna primary vaccination series, or
- Two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
- Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means adults can get any mRNA COVID-19 vaccine available. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people ages 17 and younger.
United States
- Total cases 60,240,751 - 363,060 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 4,720,840
- Total deaths 835,302 - 404 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 864,064 - 43,832 new
- Total hospitalizations 47,807 - 745 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 25.5%
- Total deaths 10,028 - 24 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 235,093 - 18,206 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 30,989
- Total hospitalizations 9,750 - 255 new
- Total deaths 2,197 - -1 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 61,587 - 5,052 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 8,406
- Total hospitalizations 2,094 - 70 new
- Total deaths 533 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 5,166 - 410 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 712
- Total hospitalizations 271 - 5 new
- Total deaths 115 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 889 - 60 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 129
- Total hospitalizations 24 - 1 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
