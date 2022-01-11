Case updates January 10, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Everyone 12 and older should get a booster dose at least:
  • Five months after completing the Pfizer primary vaccination series,
  • Six months after completing the Moderna primary vaccination series, or
  • Two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
  • Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means adults can get any mRNA COVID-19 vaccine available. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people ages 17 and younger.
COVID-19 Updates

 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 60,240,751 - 363,060 new  
  • Cases in past 7 days - 4,720,840
  • Total deaths 835,302 - 404  new

Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 864,064 - 43,832 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 47,807 - 745 new  
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 25.5%
  • Total deaths 10,028 - 24 new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 235,093 -  18,206 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 30,989 
  • Total hospitalizations 9,750 -  255 new 
  • Total deaths 2,197 -  -1 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 61,587  -  5,052 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 8,406
  • Total hospitalizations 2,094  -  70 new 
  • Total deaths 533  -   0 new  
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 5,166 -   410 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 712    
  • Total hospitalizations 271 -   5 new   
  • Total deaths 115 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 889 - 60 new     
  • Cases in past 7 days - 129 
  • Total hospitalizations 24 -    1 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


