Jobs: WSDOT Work Zone Traffic Engineer
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
Washington State Department of Transportation is eager to hire an experienced engineer to serve as our next Work Zone Traffic Engineer. This position will work on WSDOT Design-Bid-Build and Design-Build projects, providing guidance, support, and subject matter expertise related to work zone traffic control design and strategies.
As the Work Zone Traffic Engineer, this position will lead to implement traffic control setups in the field to ensure traffic control meets WSDOT, FHWA, MUTCD, and AASHTO standards, resulting in limited congestion and collisions within work zones and easing corridor region operations during closures. The Work Zone Traffic Engineer will play a vital role in WSDOT's successful delivery of WSDOT projects, maintaining public confidence and helping the public travel safely.
Job description and application
