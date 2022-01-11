Jobs: WSDOT Work Zone Traffic Engineer

WSDOT









Job description and application As the Work Zone Traffic Engineer, this position will lead to implement traffic control setups in the field to ensure traffic control meets WSDOT, FHWA, MUTCD, and AASHTO standards, resulting in limited congestion and collisions within work zones and easing corridor region operations during closures. The Work Zone Traffic Engineer will play a vital role in WSDOT's successful delivery of WSDOT projects, maintaining public confidence and helping the public travel safely.









Work Zone Traffic Engineer (TE3)Shoreline, WA – Northwest RegionWashington State Department of Transportation is eager to hire an experienced engineer to serve as our next Work Zone Traffic Engineer. This position will work on WSDOT Design-Bid-Build and Design-Build projects, providing guidance, support, and subject matter expertise related to work zone traffic control design and strategies.