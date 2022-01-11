State Legislature now in session - stay informed
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
The legislative session began Monday, January 10, 2022. It's a short session of 60 days, ending March 10, 2022.
If you didn’t take part in the recent 46th District Virtual Town Hall, you can watch it here
There are more ways than ever for you to take part in what’s happening this session in Olympia.
You can still watch all of those meetings, contact your lawmakers, and participate. For years, the House has added new methods of letting people from around the state get informed and involved.
Here are four ways:
- Learn—The whole legislative process, from start to finish, is explained at leg.wa.gov/legislature/Pages/Overview.aspx
- Watch—Go to TVW.org for broadcasts of debates, votes, committee meetings, and other events in the House and Senate. There’s also an extensive archive of past events, if you couldn’t watch it live.
- Research—To look up legislation by lawmaker or topic, visit app.leg.wa.gov/billinfo/
- Testify—The 2021 Legislative Session proved that remote testimony is a great way for everyone to have a chance to share their voice. The remote committee testimony system will continue to be in use for all testimony for all bills.
