Funding available for community-led Environmental Projects in Shoreline
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|The Twin Ponds Community Garden used mini-grant funding to grow over 2,200 lbs of produce for local foodbanks in 2021. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Environmental Mini-Grant Projects
Want to improve your community and protect the environment? The City of Shoreline offers grants of up to $5,000 to individuals, community groups and business owners for projects that enhance the environment and promote environmental stewardship in the community.
Priority will be given to applications submitted before January 31, 2022. The final deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.
Projects must provide a tangible benefit to the community and environment and include a match of at least 20% of the grant value. The match value can be provided in volunteer service hours. Projects must focus on one of three key areas:
Find more information and download the application at: www.shorelinewa.gov/environmentalminigrant. For questions, please contact Cameron Reed: creed@shorelinewa.gov.
- Work Towards a Zero Waste Shoreline
- Support Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Protect Our Natural Environment
Past projects have included: providing interactive, nature-based learning experiences for students at local elementary schools, constructing a community garden, and sponsoring free environmental events like Northwest Solar Fest and community movie nights.
