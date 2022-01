Funding available for community-led Environmental Projects in Shoreline

Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Environmental Mini-Grant Projects

Work Towards a Zero Waste Shoreline Support Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Protect Our Natural Environment

Past projects have included: providing interactive, nature-based learning experiences for students at local elementary schools, constructing a community garden, and sponsoring free environmental events like Northwest Solar Fest and community movie nights.

Priority will be given to applications submitted before January 31, 2022. The final deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.Projects must provide a tangible benefit to the community and environment and include a match of at least 20% of the grant value. The match value can be provided in volunteer service hours. Projects must focus on one of three key areas:Find more information and download the application at: www.shorelinewa.gov/environmentalminigrant . For questions, please contact Cameron Reed: creed@shorelinewa.gov