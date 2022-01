Photo by Mike Remarcke I told Mike Remarcke that he needed to uphold the honor of the east side and that other mountain range. I told Mike Remarcke that he needed to uphold the honor of the east side and that other mountain range.





He said "Just happen to have..." and sent this shot of the Cascades glowing under a fresh snow pack.





We take it for granted that we live between two spectacular snow-capped mountain ranges. Every once in a while we need to pause and say "wow."





--Diane Hettrick