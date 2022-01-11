Potholes everywhere -- here's where to report them

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Photo by Diane Hettrick
By Diane Hettrick

The snow is gone - the puddles aren't too bad - and now we can see and feel the damage to the roads. And they have a lot of potholes.

Our local towns and cities like to know where the road damage is located so they can make repairs. Neglected potholes and cracks in the road just get worse and more expensive to repair.

Each area has different reporting methods. Pick your city and your preferred method of communication. Report each pothole only once.

City of Shoreline


City of Lake Forest Park


City of Kenmore


Town of Woodway


City of Seattle Department of Transportation



