Potholes everywhere -- here's where to report them
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
The snow is gone - the puddles aren't too bad - and now we can see and feel the damage to the roads. And they have a lot of potholes.
Our local towns and cities like to know where the road damage is located so they can make repairs. Neglected potholes and cracks in the road just get worse and more expensive to repair.
Each area has different reporting methods. Pick your city and your preferred method of communication. Report each pothole only once.
City of Shoreline
- Form: Fill out an online service request.
- Mobile phone photo: Shoreline See Click Fix
- Call: the Customer Response main line at 206-801-2700 (24/7)
- Street repair info
City of Lake Forest Park
- Form: Street repairs
City of Kenmore
- Potholes on SR 522, visit WSDOT's online service request portal.
- Mobile phone photo: Kenmore See Click Fix
Town of Woodway
- Form: Request for Action
City of Seattle Department of Transportation
- Form: Fill out an online form
- Mobile phone: Download the FindIt FixIt app to your smartphone
- Call: 206-684-ROAD (7623)
