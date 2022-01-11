Potholes everywhere -- here's where to report them

Photo by Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





The snow is gone - the puddles aren't too bad - and now we can see and feel the damage to the roads. And they have a lot of potholes.





Our local towns and cities like to know where the road damage is located so they can make repairs. Neglected potholes and cracks in the road just get worse and more expensive to repair.





Each area has different reporting methods. Pick your city and your preferred method of communication. Report each pothole only once.





City of Shoreline







City of Lake Forest Park



Form: Street repairs



City of Kenmore



Potholes on SR 522, visit WSDOT's online service request portal.

Mobile phone photo: Kenmore See Click Fix





Town of Woodway









City of Seattle Department of Transportation



Form: Fill out an online form

Mobile phone: Download the FindIt FixIt app to your smartphone

Call: 206-684-ROAD (7623)





