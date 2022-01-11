New interim fire chief for Northshore Fire
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|Mike Morris, Interim Fire Chief, Northshore Fire
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
The Northshore Fire Department welcomes Mike Morris as their Interim Fire Chief. Mike began his career with Northshore on September 9, 1996. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2005 and Battalion Chief in 2009. Mike briefly held an Acting Deputy Chief of Operations and Training position in 2015.
Northshore Fire serves the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment