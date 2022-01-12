Kenmore City Council elects new mayor and deputy mayor

Nigel Herbig, Mayor

Photo courtesy City of Kenmore At their first meeting of the year on Monday, January 10, 2022, the Kenmore City Council elected Nigel Herbig as Mayor and Melanie O’Cain as Deputy Mayor. At their first meeting of the year on Monday, January 10, 2022, the Kenmore City Council elected Nigel Herbig as Mayor and Melanie O’Cain as Deputy Mayor.









“It has been such a joy to serve as mayor for the last 14 years. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and I’m grateful for the council’s and the community’s trust in allowing me to serve in this role,” said former Mayor David Baker. “I won’t be going away—I’m still serving on the city council. Good luck to Mayor Herbig and Deputy Mayor O’Cain. They have my full support, and they’ll do great job.”

Councilmember David Baker

Photo courtesy City of Kenmore Mayor Herbig said, “I want to thank Councilmember Baker for everything he has done as Mayor of Kenmore. Mayor Herbig said, “I want to thank Councilmember Baker for everything he has done as Mayor of Kenmore.

"His service to this community is unparalleled, and his name will always be synonymous with Kenmore. These are big shoes to fill, and I thank my colleagues for placing this trust in me.”

“The past two years on Kenmore City Council have been the most uplifting of my life. This community, city staff, and council come together in a unique way that makes Kenmore special," said Deputy Mayor O'Cain. The City Council selected Councilmember Baker to serve as mayor for seven consecutive two-year terms, from 2008 through 2021.“The past two years on Kenmore City Council have been the most uplifting of my life. This community, city staff, and council come together in a unique way that makes Kenmore special," said Deputy Mayor O'Cain.







Incumbents Joe Marshall (Council Position No. 2), Angela Kugler (Council Position No. 3), Nigel Herbig (Council Position No. 4), and Debra Srebnik (Council Position No. 6) were reelected to the City Council last November and were also sworn in at the January 10 council meeting by the Honorable King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson.

Deputy Mayor Melanie O'Cain The Kenmore City Council is responsible for establishing city policies, enacting and amending city laws, adopting the biennial budget, and setting the overall direction and vision for the City of Kenmore. The Kenmore City Council is responsible for establishing city policies, enacting and amending city laws, adopting the biennial budget, and setting the overall direction and vision for the City of Kenmore.

City council members serve staggered four-year terms, and the council selects one of its members to serve as mayor and a second as deputy mayor for two-year terms.



View the City Council meeting here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gbq8AuRADD8&t=7730s



Visit the Kenmore City Council webpage here:







Visit the Kenmore City Council webpage here: www.kenmorewa/citycouncil "I feel honored and thankful to have the opportunity to serve as Deputy Mayor for the next two years."

Mayor Herbig has served on council since 2014 and has served as deputy mayor since 2018.Deputy Mayor O’Cain has served on the council since 2020.Former Mayor David Baker will remain on the City Council. His current term on the City Council goes through 2023.