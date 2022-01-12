The Seattle Times: 18 year old charged in murder in Shoreline shooting at N 155th in December

The Seattle Times reports that 18 year old Aiman Alam has been charged with murder in the death of 55 year old Scott Blaney, during a drug buy in the parking lot of the Safeway store at N 155th and Aurora on December 22, 2021.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor David Seaver wrote in charging documents that Alam shot “a near-complete stranger” in a busy parking lot while customers were going about their errands.





Witnesses told responding officers that two males had walked away from Blaney’s car after the shot was heard and left in separate vehicles. One witness gave a detective the license plate number of one of the cars, which was registered to an address nearby.