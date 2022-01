Photo by Lee Lageschulte

It was a beautiful sunny day on Sunday, January 9, 2022. One intrepid sailor was out on Puget Sound, along with at least one motorized boat.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte





DKH









Mt. Baker, near Bellingham, looks like a dish of ice cream. It got a fair measure of recent snow. In spite of all the snow, Mt. Baker is the one volcano with active steam vents.