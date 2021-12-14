The Porch Light is on at Kruckeberg
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
|Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's Porch light
Photo courtesy KBG
Winter Porch Light Parade at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is excited to join the cities of Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline by participating in the 2021 Winter Porch Light Parade!
In lieu of our traditional Solstice Stroll, the front of the Garden will be lit up all December long for visitors to enjoy from the street or sidewalk.
Check out this event's website for more information and to register your own porch light display!
