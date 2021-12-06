Rotary Sharing Tree needs donations to provide gifts for local children in need - can you help?

In spite of COVID-19, the Lake Forest Park Rotary will continue its tradition of providing gifts to local children in need.





In the past, they have asked for toys, clothing, and gifts. Because of the pandemic, they will not be able to do that this year.





Instead they ask for your contributions of money and gift cards which will go to the Center for Human Services, the North Helpline, and Homeless Youth Gift Baskets.





You can drop off cash, checks made out to Lake Forest Park Rotary Foundation and/or gift cards to the secure drop box in the lower lobby of LFP Town Center mall, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Or you can use your phone to scan the QR code in the flyer. It will take you the the Rotary webpage, which has an online donation link.





This donation drive ends December 20, 2021.











