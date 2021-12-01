Free presentations on Medicare at the Senior Center
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Kelsey Rauenhorst, a Sound Generations WeCare Advisor, will present an educational overview of Medicare to inform seniors of the options available to them on Wednesday, December 1st and Monday December 6th, from 11am to noon at the Center.
Following the presentation, Kelsey will be available for one-on-one appointments to answer specific questions or assist with enrollments.
To register, call the Senior Center at 206-365-1536 or stop by the front desk.
The Senior Center is in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus at 18650 1st Ave NE.
