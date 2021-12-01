Free presentations on Medicare at the Senior Center

Wednesday, December 1, 2021


Kelsey Rauenhorst, a Sound Generations WeCare Advisor, will present an educational overview of Medicare to inform seniors of the options available to them on Wednesday, December 1st and Monday December 6th, from 11am to noon at the Center.

Following the presentation, Kelsey will be available for one-on-one appointments to answer specific questions or assist with enrollments.

To register, call the Senior Center at 206-365-1536 or stop by the front desk.

The Senior Center is in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus at 18650 1st Ave NE.



Posted by DKH at 1:27 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  