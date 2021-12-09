Christmas lights in Ridgecrest and Meridian Park
Thursday, December 9, 2021
These houses are all fairly close to each other but are not necessarily arranged in driving order. Just so you know!
This location and the one above are both on N 156th between Meridian and Corliss Ave N
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
14800 block 6th Ave NE
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
16700 Block of Meridian Ave N
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
On loop drive between 11th Ave NE and 12th Ave NE on NE 170th St
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
16700 Block of 10th Ave NE
