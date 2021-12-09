Case updates December 7, 2021

Delta variant The omicron case in King county is a woman in her 20s, vaccinated but not boosted before she was exposed. She has mild symptoms. She did not travel outside of the country. The omicron case in King county is a woman in her 20s, vaccinated but not boosted before she was exposed. She has mild symptoms. She did not travel outside of the country.





Health officials are urging every eligible person to get a booster shot, but scheduling is proving challenging.





Anecdotally, the best places seem to be pharmacies - Safeway, Rite Aid, Bartells, Ostrom's, probably Costco.





Otherwise line up very early at ICHS or get on the call back list for UW Med. The Shoreline Community College clinic and other UW Med sites are no longer taking adult walk-ins but will take age 5-12 walk ins.









COVID-19 Updates

United States

Total cases 49,322,567 - 119,895 new

Cases in past 7 days - 822,416

Total deaths 788,903 - 1,780 new

Washington State

Total confirmed cases 691,966 - 889 new

Total hospitalizations 43,516 - 90 new

Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 19.0%

Total deaths 9,497 - 37 new

Levels of Community Transmission: based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100 Substantial: 50-99 Moderate: 10-49 Low: < 10

December 1, 2021: There is currently an issue with the WA Department of Health data system, resulting in a large number of duplicate records. Public Health Seattle King County has manually removed 1,600 duplicate case records from today’s counts of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. There may be additional duplicates reflected in today’s COVID Daily Summary Dashboard.

King county Total confirmed cases 165,222 - 146 new

Cases in past 7 days - 1,912

Total hospitalizations 8,867 - 16 new

Total deaths 2,116 - 1 new

Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL

Seattle Total confirmed cases 40,942 - 53 new

Cases in past 7 days - 569

Total hospitalizations 1,875 - 0 new

Total deaths 520 - 0 new

Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL

Shoreline Total confirmed cases 3,617 - 1 new

Cases in past 7 days - 46

Total hospitalizations 250 - 1 new

Total deaths 113 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

Lake Forest Park Total confirmed cases 562 - 0 new

Cases in past 7 days - 13

Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH







