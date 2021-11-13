Adventures of an Icebreaker: Passing exercises with American and Canadian vessels
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Look who the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy met up with while transiting the Pacific on their way back home to Seattle!
Healy (WAGB 20) performed a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) with crews aboard the Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Harry DeWolf (AOPV 430) and Secretaría de Marina (SEMAR) ARM Holzinger (PO-131) last week in the Pacific Ocean.
A PASSEX is an opportunity for crews to work with partner sea services through at-sea training scenarios like bridge-to-bridge communication drills or maneuvering exercises. Rendezvous at sea with other navies and coast guards increase the performance and effectiveness of our crews and support joint-operation partnerships.
Photos by SEMAR and Coast Guard Cutter Healy crew members BM2 Michael Martini, MK1 Michael Underwood, and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary CGPA1 Deborah Cordone. North American Aerospace Defense Command
|USS Jason Dunham
|Helicopter coming in for a landing on the Healy
U.S. Coast Guard photos by Deborah Heldt Cordone, AUXPA1, and Petty Officer First Class Michael Underwood.
0 comments:
Post a Comment