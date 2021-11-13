Adventures of an Icebreaker: Passing exercises with American and Canadian vessels

A PASSEX is an opportunity for crews to work with partner sea services through at-sea training scenarios like bridge-to-bridge communication drills or maneuvering exercises. Rendezvous at sea with other navies and coast guards increase the performance and effectiveness of our crews and support joint-operation partnerships.



In October 2021, the U.S. Navy 2nd Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard participated in a different passing exercise (PASSEX).





Helicopter coming in for a landing on the Healy The USS JASON DUNHAM and Coast Guard Cutter HEALY (WAGB 20) conducted passing and helicopter operations with an HH60R as an opportunity to strengthen maneuvering and communication interoperability between the services. The USS JASON DUNHAM and Coast Guard Cutter HEALY (WAGB 20) conducted passing and helicopter operations with an HH60R as an opportunity to strengthen maneuvering and communication interoperability between the services.



