One night event at the Crest Thursday: RUSH: Cinema Strangiato - Director's Cut



The Holy Trinity of Rock returns to the big screen on September 9, 2021, when RUSH: CINEMA STRANGIATO – THE DIRECTOR'S CUT one night only on Thursday, September 9 at 6:30pm at Landmark's Crest Cinema Center





This global fan event takes an alternate “director’s cut” of 2019's feature, giving audiences a special look into R40 LIVE, with a revamped setlist including new additions of bonus tracks "One Little Victory" and “Red Barchetta” as well as "Cygnus X-1”/“The Story So Far” featuring Neil's final recorded drum solo masterpiece.



Additional favorites include songs such as “Animate,” “Closer to the Heart," "Subdivisions," and “Tom Sawyer" along with backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting room floor.









Tickets here



The Director's Cut also includes soundcheck performances of the fan favorite "Jacob's Ladder," exclusive interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage, and more surprises. The Crest is in Ridgecrest at 16505 5th Ave NE




