The Conch - Weekend Sounds 9/24/21

Thursday, September 23, 2021
The Conch – Weekend Sounds
by Jarred Swalwell
9/24
Aurora Borealis – Punk Rushmore
Live show. Vintage Punk Rock from The Clash, The Sex Pistols, The Ramones and The Dead Kennedys (and probably a few more), 21+, no cover, Gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – The Dispensors, Jodie Watts, Madcap Pusher
PNW style rock/garage. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto
Jovino Santos, 3 time Latin Grammy nominee brings his Latin jazz quintet to the NCB! $20, all ages, reservations and proof of vaccination required, show starts 8:00pm
9/25
Darrell’s Tavern – The Freams, Desert Shame, Pleasure Island
The Freams featuring the incredibly talented Kelsey Alina (vocals) brings their blues/neo-soul/rock sound to Darrell’s. Desert Shame plays cowpunk, western wave… okay new genres to me but another pretty fantastic female fronted group. Pleasure Island adds surf-like instrumentals to the mix. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm
The Hidden Door – James Carr Band
Rock and Roll with a touch of Americana and country. 21+, $10, show starts 9:00pm
9/26
Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam
Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm
