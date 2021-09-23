The Conch - Weekend Sounds 9/24/21

Thursday, September 23, 2021

Conch photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash

The Conch – Weekend Sounds

by Jarred Swalwell

9/24

Aurora Borealis – Punk Rushmore

Live show. Vintage Punk Rock from The Clash, The Sex Pistols, The Ramones and The Dead Kennedys (and probably a few more), 21+, no cover, Gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – The Dispensors, Jodie Watts, Madcap Pusher

PNW style rock/garage. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto

Jovino Santos, 3 time Latin Grammy nominee brings his Latin jazz quintet to the NCB! $20, all ages, reservations and proof of vaccination required, show starts 8:00pm

9/25

Darrell’s Tavern – The Freams, Desert Shame, Pleasure Island

The Freams featuring the incredibly talented Kelsey Alina (vocals) brings their blues/neo-soul/rock sound to Darrell’s. Desert Shame plays cowpunk, western wave… okay new genres to me but another pretty fantastic female fronted group. Pleasure Island adds surf-like instrumentals to the mix. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm

The Hidden Door – James Carr Band

Rock and Roll with a touch of Americana and country. 21+, $10, show starts 9:00pm

9/26

Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam

Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm



Posted by DKH at 3:38 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  