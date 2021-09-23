National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday September 28
Thursday, September 23, 2021
“Your vote matters – especially this year. Non-presidential elections are important because many of the candidates and issues on your ballot are local and will have a greater impact on your everyday life,” said Secretary Wyman.
“So if you’re eligible to vote and haven’t registered, or you need to update your registration, visit VoteWA.gov today.”
Eligible citizens can register to vote or update their registration online at VoteWA.gov using either a Washington state driver’s license or I.D., or download and print a registration form(available in 23 languages) and send it via U.S. mail. People may also visit a county elections office or voting center to register to vote or update their registration in person.
The deadline to register to vote or update voter registrations online or by mail is Monday, October 25, in order to qualify for the General Election. However, people can register to vote or update their registration in person at a county elections office during business hours and up to 8pm on Election Day. For more information, visit sos.wa.gov/elections/voters.
On Tuesday, September 28 at 10am PDT, Secretary Wyman and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will host a joint AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) on Reddit and talk about being prepared for the upcoming election and why it is important to vote in local elections. People who wish to participate can visit @secstatewa on Twitter September 28 for a link to join the AMA.
