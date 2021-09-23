Case updates September 21, 2021
Thursday, September 23, 2021
As of September 20, 75.8% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.9% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
United States
- Total cases 42,363,951 - 121,918 new
- Total deaths 677,086 - 1,972 new
Washington state
Seattle - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 563,806 - 1,702 new
- Total hospitalizations 35,514 - 132 new
- Total deaths 7,373 - 58 new
King county - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 138,943 - 317 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,882 - 17 new
- Total deaths 1,849 - 9 new
Seattle - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 34,073 - 56 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,698 - 3 new
- Total deaths 460 - 0 new
Shoreline - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 3,072 - 7 new
- Total hospitalizations 234 - -1 new
- Total deaths 108 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 454 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
