Case updates September 21, 2021

Thursday, September 23, 2021


As of September 20, 75.8% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.9% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.


United States 
  • Total cases  42,363,951 - 121,918 new
  • Total deaths 677,086 - 1,972 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 563,806 - 1,702 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 35,514 - 132 new 
  • Total deaths 7,373 - 58 new 

King county - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 138,943 - 317 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,882 - 17 new 
  • Total deaths 1,849 -  9 new

Seattle - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 34,073  - 56 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,698  -  3 new 
  • Total deaths 460 -  0 new

Shoreline  - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 3,072 - 7 new
  • Total hospitalizations 234 -   -1 new
  • Total deaths 108 - 1 new

Lake Forest Park - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 454 - 3 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


