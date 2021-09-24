Case updates September 22, 2021 - future hospital admissions and occupancy uncertain
Friday, September 24, 2021
|Delta virus continues to infect
Washington is likely to see continued high levels of cases and hospital admissions, with increasing deaths. Read the full news release.
As of September 20, 24.2% of Washingtonians 12 and older are unvaccinated.
United States
- Total cases 42,501,643 - 120,770 new
- Total deaths 680,688 - 1,961 new
Washington state
Seattle - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 567,011 - 3,205 new
- Total hospitalizations 35,689 - 175 new
- Total deaths 7,434 - 61 new
King county - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 140,058 - new
- Total hospitalizations 7,882 - new
- Total deaths 1,849 - new
Seattle - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 34,073 - new
- Total hospitalizations 1,698 - new
- Total deaths 460 - new
Shoreline - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 3,072 - 7 new
- Total hospitalizations 234 - -1 new
- Total deaths 108 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 454 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment