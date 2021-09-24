Case updates September 22, 2021 - future hospital admissions and occupancy uncertain

Friday, September 24, 2021

Delta virus continues to infect
DOH's latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report shows the majority of counties now have case rates above 500 per 100,000. 

Washington is likely to see continued high levels of cases and hospital admissions, with increasing deaths. Read the full news release.

As of September 20, 24.2% of Washingtonians 12 and older are unvaccinated.


United States 
  • Total cases  42,501,643 - 120,770 new
  • Total deaths 680,688 - 1,961 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 567,011 - 3,205 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 35,689 - 175 new 
  • Total deaths 7,434 - 61 new 

King county - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 140,058 -  new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,882 -  new 
  • Total deaths 1,849 -   new

Seattle - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 34,073  -  new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,698  -   new 
  • Total deaths 460 -   new

Shoreline  - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 3,072 - 7 new
  • Total hospitalizations 234 -   -1 new
  • Total deaths 108 - 1 new

Lake Forest Park - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 454 - 3 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 4:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  