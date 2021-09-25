Shoreline Police: Mail thief in bright red clothes



Do you happen to know this thief in the inconspicuous bright red outfit?

Around 4am on Sunday morning September 5, 2021, he raided the mailboxes at an apartment complex located in the 1500 block of NE 175th St in Shoreline.







The apartment lobby is only accessible with a physical key provided to the residents, so we're not sure how he entered the building.



Surveillance video shows the suspect using a screwdriver to pry two banks of mailboxes open. He steals the mail from several of the boxes. He even brought his own bag, although we are certain QFC is not pleased with the advertisement.







The suspect is a 6-foot tall, white male wearing a red plaid shirt, red jogger-style pants, and black tennis shoes. It is suspected that the male left through a side door.



If you have any information on this case or recognize the suspect, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21028217.





