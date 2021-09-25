Adventures of an Icebreaker: Traveling through the Arctic ice

Saturday, September 25, 2021


Ens. Valarie Hines, an ice pilot aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), breaks through Arctic ice as she maneuvers the crew through the Beaufort Sea, Sept. 1, 2021. 

Healy’s crew deployed to the Arctic to conduct Coast Guard missions, strengthen international partnerships, demonstrate our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Arctic, and support environmental research with the international science community. 

View the video of the Healy traveling through an ice field. Turn on the sound and click the photo.

U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.



Posted by DKH at 2:28 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  