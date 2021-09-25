Adventures of an Icebreaker: Traveling through the Arctic ice
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Ens. Valarie Hines, an ice pilot aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), breaks through Arctic ice as she maneuvers the crew through the Beaufort Sea, Sept. 1, 2021.
Healy’s crew deployed to the Arctic to conduct Coast Guard missions, strengthen international partnerships, demonstrate our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Arctic, and support environmental research with the international science community.
View the video of the Healy traveling through an ice field. Turn on the sound and click the photo.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.
