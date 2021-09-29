New recreation registration program expected to be online on Thursday
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|Spartan Gym photo by Jim Stichka
They now expect the new system to become available for rentals and registrations by 8:00am on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Once the transition is complete, the online registration page will have a new look.
All your past account information will be there. You will use your same username (your email) to access your account; however, you will need to create a new password. When accessing the new system for the first time, it will send a link to your email to set a new password.
You can also visit shorelinewa.gov/recreation on Thursday for more information and to find a link to the new registration system. As always, call at 206-801-2600 with any questions.
Spartan Recreation Center will be open for regular hours during this time:
- Monday – Thursday: 7:00am to 8:00pm.
