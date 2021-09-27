Power outage on Serpentine

Monday, September 27, 2021


Thanks to a skinny, ivy covered tree, there is a very localized power outage around Serpentine near the Shoreline Library. Reported at 6pm, it affects 53 households and is expected to be repaired by 10pm

Photo by John Boril

The tree fell and took down a power line. Since it's the only outage in the entire system, it's being repaired immediately and should be back in service long before the posted time of 10pm.

Photo by John Boril

In the meantime, safety conscious and resourceful neighbors borrowed some of the light rail project signs to warn drivers about the tree and wires in the road.



