Power outage on Serpentine
Monday, September 27, 2021
Thanks to a skinny, ivy covered tree, there is a very localized power outage around Serpentine near the Shoreline Library. Reported at 6pm, it affects 53 households and is expected to be repaired by 10pm
|Photo by John Boril
The tree fell and took down a power line. Since it's the only outage in the entire system, it's being repaired immediately and should be back in service long before the posted time of 10pm.
|Photo by John Boril
In the meantime, safety conscious and resourceful neighbors borrowed some of the light rail project signs to warn drivers about the tree and wires in the road.
