Jobs: City Hall attendant

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

City of Shoreline
City Hall Attendant
CLOSING DATE: 09/28/21 11:59 PM

The City of Shoreline is hiring City Hall Attendant for a lobby area. A 4-hour morning or afternoon shift, Monday through Friday, is available on a regular basis until October 31st with the possibility of extending the assignment.

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19, subject to exemptions for medical or religious reasons that the City can reasonably accommodate.

DEFINITION:

Provides the initial contact for customers and visitors to City Hall. Greets and provides customer service and directional assistance. Communicates City Hall rules and regulations to customers. Accepts mail delivery. Assists visitors and provides directional and other general information to the public.

Job description and application



