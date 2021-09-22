Jobs: City Hall attendant
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
City of ShorelineCity Hall Attendant
CLOSING DATE: 09/28/21 11:59 PM
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19, subject to exemptions for medical or religious reasons that the City can reasonably accommodate.
DEFINITION:
Provides the initial contact for customers and visitors to City Hall. Greets and provides customer service and directional assistance. Communicates City Hall rules and regulations to customers. Accepts mail delivery. Assists visitors and provides directional and other general information to the public.
