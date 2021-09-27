Candidate forum October 7 for Lake Forest Park City Council candidates
Monday, September 27, 2021
If you live in Lake Forest Park, don’t cast your ballots this fall without tuning into the City Council Candidate Forum via Zoom on Thursday, October 7th at 7 PM.
Third Place Commons invites you to hear from the candidates who may play an integral role in the future of Lake Forest Park. Tune in as the candidates share their positions on local issues of critical importance to you and your community.
The forum will be moderated by a representative from an outside chapter of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters. The forum will follow their standardized format allowing for each candidate to answer each question in timed responses.
Questions will be asked by the moderator and include both questions prepared by the moderator in advance, based on current issues facing the community, and those solicited in writing from the audience at the event.
All candidates for the city council have agreed to participate. These include (in alphabetical order by position):
Council Position # 1
- Semra Riddle
Council Position # 3
- Stephanie Angelis
- Jon Lebo
Council Position # 5
- Tracy Furutani
- Maddy Larson
Council Position # 7
- Larry Goldman
- Paul Sanford
This important community event is hosted by the Board of Directors of Third Place Commons, and in the interest of public health, it will be held via Zoom rather than in-person.
Registration is required to attend. Register here for the Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Forum.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
