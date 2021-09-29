Shorewood Swimmers get fourth win

Shorewood and Meadowdale swimmers on the blocks,

Photo by Kristi Lin. By Coach Susie McDowell





The home meet was held at the outdoor Innis Arden pool and luckily, the rain subsided for nearly the entire meet.





Cameron Bell was a double winner with season bests in the 200 IM (2:24.78) and the 500 free (5:45.01).





Other individual Thunderbird winners were

Amanda Nouwens in the 50 free (26.53),

Evie Hoff in the 100 fly (1:11.22),

Brooke Anderson in the 100 free (1:01.31),

Katie Freshwater in the 100 backstroke (1:09.10), and

Malaina Mirabueno in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.67).

Shorewood’s next contest is against 4A powerhouse, Jackson, on Thursday, October 7.









Shorewood swimmers extended their record to 4-1 with a solid 119-48 win over Meadowdale Tuesday, September 28, 2021.