Shorewood Swimmers get fourth win

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Shorewood and Meadowdale swimmers on the blocks,
ready to race. Photo by Kristi Lin.
By Coach Susie McDowell

Shorewood swimmers extended their record to 4-1 with a solid 119-48 win over Meadowdale Tuesday, September 28, 2021. 

The home meet was held at the outdoor Innis Arden pool and luckily, the rain subsided for nearly the entire meet. 

Cameron Bell was a double winner with season bests in the 200 IM (2:24.78) and the 500 free (5:45.01). 

Other individual Thunderbird winners were 
  • Amanda Nouwens in the 50 free (26.53), 
  • Evie Hoff in the 100 fly (1:11.22), 
  • Brooke Anderson in the 100 free (1:01.31), 
  • Katie Freshwater in the 100 backstroke (1:09.10), and 
  • Malaina Mirabueno in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.67).
Shorewood’s next contest is against 4A powerhouse, Jackson, on Thursday, October 7.


