Wildfire update: Two in Washington; six in Oregon

Mop up at Schneider Springs fire in Yakima County

We're still in the midst of a very active fire season! As of Sunday there are still two large uncontained fires in Washington and six large uncontained fires and complexes in Oregon.





Twentyfive Mile Fire: 22,117 acres at Lake Chelan and 62% contained. Cause unknown.





Fire management is transitioning resources to concentrate on rehab, repair, and recovery. Monitoring and patrolling continues. Crews are securing and mopping up handlines and perimeter roads. Chipping along the roads and containment lines will continue. Crews are using heavy equipment to rehab and repair dozer lines. Road crews will continue to spread gravel and repair damaged roads.





The BAER Team (Burned Area Emergency Response) is on site to assess damage and develop a recommendation plan to address stabilization and other recovery issues for the fire area. To find out more about the work of BAER team on the Twentyfive Mile Fire, please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7846/.





Residents are no longer under evacuation notice but travel into the area is restricted for the access and safety of fire crews.





Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County





Start Date: August 4, 2021 Cause: Lightning Size: 107,115 acres Percent Contained: 47% Resources Assigned: 439 resources Crews (10); Engines (24); Dozers (2); Air Resources (2); Other Heavy Equipment (14)





Fire crews continued to restore the dozer line to the northwest of Goose Prairie and structure protection measures remained in place around Bumping River Road’s communities as well as at American Ridge Ski Lodge. The fire has worked its way northwest down American Ridge and is holding at the river.







