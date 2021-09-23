Shoreline builder helps a neighbor in need

Under construction now - a ramp for a

Shoreline resident Ramp Captain Joseph Irons, President of Irons Brothers Construction, and his team of employees and skilled volunteers have designed and have begun building a free wheelchair access-ramp for a local Ridgecrest resident. Ramp Captain Joseph Irons, President of Irons Brothers Construction, and his team of employees and skilled volunteers have designed and have begun building a free wheelchair access-ramp for a local Ridgecrest resident.









This year’s ramp recipient suffers from instability and has difficulty walking after having multiple back procedures. For her to ambulate down the current steps requires the use of 2 canes or crutches.



“Just the two steps are hard for me. I have fallen out of my door and down the steps a few times. It is a real struggle to pull myself back up. "I also suffer from severe foot drop and edema all of which make it extremely difficult to get around. “ J.R., Shoreline resident.

Unfortunately her home’s doorway and front steps have become obstacles for her to use and with a wheelchair ramp, she intends to use a power chair. The Irons Brothers Construction team designed a wheelchair ramp installation with their skills and expertise that will help this resident regain access to come and go from her home. Joseph and his team began their work early Wednesday morning and will return to finish the ramp on Saturday, September 25, 2021 all of this being part of the Master Builders of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) Rampathon program.This year’s ramp recipient suffers from instability and has difficulty walking after having multiple back procedures. For her to ambulate down the current steps requires the use of 2 canes or crutches.Unfortunately her home’s doorway and front steps have become obstacles for her to use and with a wheelchair ramp, she intends to use a power chair. The Irons Brothers Construction team designed a wheelchair ramp installation with their skills and expertise that will help this resident regain access to come and go from her home.





On the job in Shoreline, Irons Brothers staff and vounteers build a new ramp.

“During Covid-19, the need for access is even greater. Not being able to maintain independence is a significant struggle for this homeowner. With in-person assistance being negatively impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, we are honored to use our carpentry skills to help.” Joseph Irons, 1st Vice-Chair of the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW).

The new wheelchair ramp will be built from her doorway out onto the grass landing with pavers that connect to the existing walkway. This will create safe access to her back yard, walkway, and car. The new wheelchair ramp will be built from her doorway out onto the grass landing with pavers that connect to the existing walkway. This will create safe access to her back yard, walkway, and car.





It also allows for her to enjoy the garden and her outdoor spaces and watch her playful cats. This project will be constructed out of easy to maintain and eye-pleasing materials.





We are so glad that our craftsman and volunteers are helping to change this local resident’s daily life.

The recipient is joyful and appreciative of the work that Irons Brothers Construction has agreed to do on her behalf. With this new access, she is looking forward to enjoying her improved way of life. This free wheelchair ramp is being built as part of the Master Builders Association’s 28th year of Rampathon.



On Saturday, September 25, 2021, J.R., along with many other families throughout King and Snohomish Counties will be the recipients of a free wheelchair ramp built as part of the Master Builders Association’s Rampathon Event. The recipient is joyful and appreciative of the work that Irons Brothers Construction has agreed to do on her behalf. With this new access, she is looking forward to enjoying her improved way of life. This free wheelchair ramp is being built as part of the Master Builders Association’s 28th year of Rampathon.On Saturday, September 25, 2021, J.R., along with many other families throughout King and Snohomish Counties will be the recipients of a free wheelchair ramp built as part of the Master Builders Association’s Rampathon Event.





The ramp site construction will begin early around 8am - with about 15 volunteers, including Irons Brothers Construction’s staff, American Insurance Associates’ staff, trade partners, colleagues, friends, and family.





Irons Brothers Construction maintains the highest commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the local community. At the end of the day, the reward is when J.R. can safely use her ramp to be outdoors.



2021 marks the 28th anniversary of the annual Rampathon event.





Since 1993, Master Builders members have contributed more than 500 ramps to members of our King and Snohomish County communities.





This year, Irons Brothers Construction, based in Shoreline, WA will participate in its 17th Rampathon. Thanks to the Master Builders Association and the generous donors listed below, this ramp was built at no cost to the recipient.





"We believe our neighbors in need deserve the same freedoms we have. Wheelchair access ramps are their link to our beautiful community we all share"



Joseph and Melissa Irons, along with an army of staff and volunteers, are passionate about helping others in their community. With over a decade of involvement in Rampathon®, as well as other events sponsored by the Master Builders Association, Irons Brothers Construction is a wonderful example of dedicated builders giving back to the neighborhoods they serve.





“That’s what Rampathon is all about.” Says, Melissa Irons, Vice-Chair of the Master Builders Association’s Remodelers' Council.

Special recognition to donors for this recipient’s ramp include: Special recognition to donors for this recipient’s ramp include: Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. for volunteer labor and materials

American Insurance Associations for volunteer labor and nourishment

Dunn Lumber for lumber material donations

To learn more about Rampathon visit



Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.



Irons Brothers Construction is celebrating 22 years of business in 2021 with their Design + Build Center showroom located at To learn more about Rampathon visit www.rampathon.org Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.Irons Brothers Construction is celebrating 22 years of business in 2021 with their Design + Build Center showroom located at 1510 NE 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98155





Here they showcase universal design, aging in place remodeling, and best construction practices. Company owners Joseph and Melissa Irons and their team have their Certified Aging in Place Specialist designations (CAPS) thru the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Certified Living in Place Professional certifications (CLIPP) thru the Living in Place Institute.



