Case updates September 25, 2021

King County positive cases
As of September 20, 24.2% of Washingtonians 12 and older are unvaccinated.

In Idaho, that number is 43%. Their hospitals are full of COVID patients and the entire state is triaging care. 

Their overflow is being sent to Eastern Washington. Gov. Inslee has asked for federal assistance.

At the beginning of the pandemic there was a field hospital in Shoreline, brought in by County Executive Dow Constantine.


United States 
  • Total cases  42,635,447 - 120,763 new
  • Total deaths 682,646 - 1,803 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 569,726 - 2,715 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 35,800 - 111 new 
  • Total deaths 7,494 - 60 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 140,514 -  456 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,942 -  17 new 
  • Total deaths 1,854 -  0 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 34,438  -  359 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,716  -  12 new 
  • Total deaths 460 -   0 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,100 - 27 new
  • Total hospitalizations 235 -   1 new
  • Total deaths 108 -  0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 461 - 7 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


