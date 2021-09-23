Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant II – Clerk’s Office
Thursday, September 23, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 10/03/21 11:59 PM
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and Supplemental Questions in lieu of a cover letter or a resume. (This application does not allow for attachments.)
This position works on site all the time.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19, subject to exemptions for medical or religious reasons that the City can reasonably accommodate.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
This full-time position performs a wide variety of responsible and complex administrative, secretarial and clerical duties in support of the City Clerk's Office; provides central reception for visitors to City Hall and answers the City's main telephone line; participates in the City's business licensing program; performs a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.
Job description and application
