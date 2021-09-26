The Holiday Bazaar returns to the Senior Center





The Holiday Bazaar returns!





Shop early for your holiday gifts and get into the holiday mood.





Local craftspeople and artists sell their handcrafted wares at the Holiday Bazaar.

Support the Senior Center in the Silent Auction.

Buy delicious Goodies at the famous Bake Sale.

Browse Santa’s Shop for holiday decorations.

Purchase Raffle tickets for prizes.

Take Out Food and Beverages from Chef Janice.





Safety protocols will be in place.





Volunteers needed for set up and days of event, contact the Center for details.





Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23, at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave N, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. 10am to 4pm both days.











