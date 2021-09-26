Rod Dembowski: Light link rail station opens October 2 at Northgate; affordable housing by station

Site of affordable housing adjacent to Northgate Station

On the west side of District 1, there have been many exciting developments at Northgate. As you may know on October 2nd the Link light rail station at Northgate will open . Riders will now be able to get from Northgate to downtown Seattle in 14 (traffic-free) minutes.

As part of the County’s effort to build housing at or near transit hubs, just this week the County announced a proposed lease agreement to build 232 new affordable housing units adjacent to the light rail station.



All units will be affordable to households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income in 2021, or $69,400 for a family of four. The development will provide a mix of unit sizes including at least 52 two- or three-bedroom units.









These exciting developments at Northgate are in addition to the Seattle Kraken opening their Kraken Community Iceplex earlier this month. The Iceplex is housed at the former Northgate Mall, and includes three NHL-sized ice rinks. The beautiful new facility will host youth and amateur hockey for the public.



Additionally, the site will have childcare to help support working families. My staff worked closely with Metro to bring this project online, and more information can be found here

--County Councilmember Rod Dembowski












