ShoreLake Arts: 6X6NW Early Buyer Tickets On Sale
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Early Access: October 1, 2021 from 10am-2pm
Early buyer tickets are now on sale for the 6th Annual 6X6NW Art Exhibit and Fundraiser, presented by ShoreLake Arts!
This early buyer ticket grants you access to the event on October 1st from 10am-2pm, before opening to everyone after 2pm.
Early buyer tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Eventbrite.
Each piece of artwork is 6 x 6 inches and costs $36 + tax. You may pick up your purchases or have it shipped for $9.
Friendly reminder that there is only one of each. These are one-of-a-kind artworks. So you have to be quick to act on some of your favorite works as you browse through the show.
This year we have 135 contributing artists from all over the country. All ranges of ages and skill levels! Thank you to the artists for continuing to make this event possible and fun through two adapted years. We hope to be back in person in 2022!
Prize winners and awards will be announced via our Facebook page on September 30th at 4pm (PST). Each artist will receive a $100 cash prize! The three winners from last year (Carrie Howard, Julie Steed, and Kiran Walgamott) will be selecting three winners from this year, including a youth artist.
What will early access look like?
- Here is the link to the show.
- You will receive this link along with your password the day prior (evening of September 30).
- On October 1st at 10am, you will be able to enter in the password provided to access the show.
Thanks to our event sponsor, Jack Malek of Windermere!
Thank you to our partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, and National Endowment for the Arts.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment