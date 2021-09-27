LFP StreamKeepers: Tracking the health of our streams

Lawrence Brown, Dana Campbell, Amanda Royal, Tracy Furutani, and Kathryn Hoppe practice the B-IBI test. Photo courtesy StreamKeepers

On Saturday, September 25, 2021 the Lake Forest Park StreamKeepers held a special training session for volunteers.





Long-time StreamKeeper Mark Phillips taught the volunteers how to do a Benthic Index of Biotic Integrity (B-IBI) test.





This test will allow them to measure yearly the macroinvertebrates that are living in both McAleer and Lyon Creeks and get more insight as to the health of the creeks and surrounding watershed.





Mark Phillips demonstrating how to perform the B-IBI test to volunteer StreamKeepers

Photo courtesy StreamKeepers

LFP StreamKeepers does monthly testing of McAleer Creek and Lyon Creek and is always looking for volunteers.





Volunteers do not need to live in Lake Forest Park, but rather have a desire to learn and have an interest in the health of our streams.





In addition, students can receive community service hours doing enjoyable and meaningful work.



