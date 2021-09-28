North City Tech Meetup October 4: Two Machine Learning Projects You Can Build at Home
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
North City Tech Meetup October 4th Presentation
Two Machine Learning Projects You Can Build at Home
Monday, October 4, 2021, 7 to 9 PM
Online Zoom Meeting
Free and open to everyone
Machine Learning you can try at home – Two Examples
Presenters:
- Jen Foxbot
- Benjamin Cabé
Two Microsoft employees will cover two beginner-friendly technologies for building, training, and deploying custom machine learning models on edge devices like the Raspberry Pi computer or Arduino microcontrollers.
We will start with Jen Foxbot who will give an overview of Lobe, using her recent project of using Lobe and the Raspberry Pi to use machine learning to identify whether your refuse is trash, recyclable or compostable, as she wrote about in her article “Clean Up your Act” in Make Magazine, Volume 11.
Lobe https://www.lobe.ai/ is a free, easy to use system for training machine learning applications.
The Raspberry Pi is a very low cost standalone computer that is, nonetheless, powerful enough for machine learning applications. Jen will show how these can work together for practical and educational AI projects at home.
Next, Benjamin Cabé will join us to discuss his project “Second Sense”, also from Make Magazine, Volume 11, where he uses TinyML to build a machine learning electronic nose that you can train to identify nearly any scent.
TinyML https://www.tinyml.org/ focuses on optimizing machine learning (ML) workloads so that they can be processed on microcontrollers no bigger than a grain of rice and consuming only milliwatts of power.
Presenter Biographies:
Jen Foxbot
Jen Fox has a B.A. in Physics from Occidental College and a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA. Fox is an engineer, a maker, and an educator. After dabbling in dark matter, Fox settled into engineering and inventing to solve problems related to climate change and social justice. Combining her varied interests and passion for learning, Fox founded FoxBot Industries in mid-2015 to provide an arts-based approach to STEM education. Fox recently accepted a full-time position at Microsoft to run a team doing maker-related work and manages FoxBot Industries on the side.
Benjamin Cabé
Benjamin is a Program Manager and Technical Evangelist at Microsoft in Toulouse, France, with 15+ years of experience working in Open Source and IoT. Benjamin helped grow a vibrant open source community –Eclipse IoT– of hundreds of developers and dozens of deeply engaged companies from scratch.
No RSVP required, but appreciated, on our Meetup.com page for this event:
https://www.meetup.com/northcitytech/events/
Zoom Meeting Information
Topic: Two Machine Learning Projects
Time: October 4, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81711021145?pwd=eGZLMEFNdzI1QS85TytmaWFBeUQ4QT09
Meeting ID: 817 1102 1145
Passcode: 721876
The North City Tech Meetup
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.
Group site: https://www.meetup.com/northcitytech/
For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.
