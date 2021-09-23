Shoreline council Monday: Discussion of Community Development block grant and presentation on impact of new police legislation
Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Shoreline City Council 2021
The agenda for the Shoreline City Council Monday, September 27, 2021 meeting includes one action item and one study item.
Action Item 8(a) Public Hearing and Discussion of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funding and Contingency Plan for 2022
For 2022, the City Manager recommends use of CDBG funds to support continued operation of the Interlocal Agreement with King County for administration of our grants, continued support to the Minor Home Repair Program and to hold the remainder in contingency.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion on 2021 Legislative Impacts on Policing
Several law enforcement bills were passed by the 2021 State Legislative Session. Council will review the highlights of their impact on policing to understand how day-to-day operations have changed, what pieces of legislation the City is currently seeking clarity on, and how these changes may impact the City’s 2022 Legislative priorities.
Shoreline Police Chief Shawn Ledford will be joined by a panel of speakers to present the updates to Council, including Jesse Anderson, King County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Patrol Operations; Erin Overbey, King County Sheriff’s Office Legal Advisor; and Sarah Roberts, City of Shoreline Prosecutor.
Information on how to view the meeting, make comments, and see staff documents
--Pam Cross
