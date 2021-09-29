Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting October 4

Shoreline City Council 2021

At their September 13, 2021 meeting, Council discussed proposed Ordinance No. 944 which would remove the December 31, 2021 sunset to the MFTE program in the light rail station areas, establish a 20-year MFTE program, and provide for a 12-year MFTE extension option.





Under current regulations, a project located in MUR-45 and MUR-70 zones may choose to participate in the City’s 12-year MFTE program if they provide a minimum of 20% of their units as affordable units.





Unique to the station areas, projects within MUR-45 and MUR-70 zones must provide affordable units for 99 years even though the property-tax exemption available only lasts 12 years.









Action Item 8(b) Action on Resolution No. 483 - Requiring Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations as a Qualification of Employment or Public Service with the City of Shoreline, as a Qualification for Providing Contracted Services at City Facilities, Authorizing the City Manager to Develop Additional Rules and Parameters for Implementing this Requirement, and Establishing a Deadline of Full Vaccination by December 1, 2021



As of September 22, 2021, the City of Shoreline has 221 employees (regular and extra-help) on payroll and 187, or 85%, of those employees have provided proof of being fully vaccinated. At the end of the 12-year period, this developer would still be required to maintain a minimum of 10% affordable units for 87 years.









Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 941 - Repealing Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 9.25 Retail Carryout Bag Regulations Due to State Preemption



The 2020 Washington State Legislature passed ESSB 5323, now codified as Chapter 70A.530 Carryout Bags, enacting a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. RCW 70A.530 contains language that expressly preempts implementation of a local carryout bag ordinance such as Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC) Chapter 9.25.



Study Item 9(b) Discussion on Joining the Race to Zero and the Local Governments for Sustainability - ICLEI150



This does not include the Shoreline Police Department, as they are King County employees. The City's workforce is supplemented by contractors who provide in-person services within City facilities, appointed members of City Boards and Commissions and elected City officials. The City, to date, has not collected proof of vaccination from these individuals.

The 2020 Washington State Legislature passed ESSB 5323, now codified as Chapter 70A.530 Carryout Bags, enacting a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. RCW 70A.530 contains language that expressly preempts implementation of a local carryout bag ordinance such as Shoreline Municipal Code (SMC) Chapter 9.25.

The City Council adopted the City's Climate Action Plan in September 2013, thereby committing to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 25% by 2020, 50% by 2030, and 80% by 2050 (below 2009 levels).





A 2019 evaluation of the City’s GHG emissions revealed that we are not on track to meet those targets. Council action to prohibit fossil fuels – including natural gas – in new commercial construction, per the August 16th City Council discussion, would satisfy this requirement. Staff is looking for feedback from Council on joining the Cities Race to Zero and ICLEI150.



The October 4, 2021 Regular Meeting of the Shoreline City Council includes two action items and two study items.The Multifamily Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) program is the City’s main affordable housing program.