ShoreLake Arts seeks Executive Director

9/22/2021 - ShoreLake Arts seeks a dynamic and experienced leader with a passion for community arts to serve as Executive Director. Acting with creativity, strategic vision, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a deep commitment to inclusivity, the Executive Director is responsible for ensuring that ShoreLake Arts fulfills its mission of “cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts.”









For a full job description, and to apply please visit our website at The Executive Director serves as the organization’s chief executive officer, directing and administering all programs, operations, and policies as well as supervising the professional staff. The Executive Director reports to the Board of Directors.For a full job description, and to apply please visit our website at ShoreLakeArts.org/career-opportunities Applications due October 15, 2021





Lorie Hoffman, leaving

ShoreLake Arts Goodbye to Lorie Hoffman, outgoing Executive Director



We wish Lorie Hoffman the best of luck in her new role as the Arts Community Manager at the City of Bellevue. Lorie has been the Executive Director of ShoreLake Arts since January 2016 and led the organization through the launch of new programs, a major rebranding, and a pandemic! She is a passionate champion of the arts and she will be missed.



“I am so deeply grateful to the entire ShoreLake Arts family. Working here has given me the opportunity to meet truly skillful artists, passionate arts advocates, and a community willing to try something new. "I’m a lucky person -- for the better part of the last decade I’ve woken up every day and gone to work at a place I love. Thank you all for being part of that. I’ll see you all at Concerts in the Park!”

- Lorie Hoffman



Quinn has also worked with historic redevelopment in Spokane, and currently works to find commercial space for creative businesses.



