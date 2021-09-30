Oktoberfest Saturday in Richmond Beach - outdoor / in person - all invited
Thursday, September 30, 2021
1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
Ticket packages begin at $21.00.
Authentic German sausages, a variety of locally produced German beers, pretzels, kids meals, and music will be offered by Vault 177 and friends this October 2, 2021 from noon to 5:00pm.
All proceeds will directly benefit the Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA), which supports events, a community newspaper and information resources, and activities that help keep the Richmond Beach community connected and engaged.
Join your community, friends, and neighbors at this festive event. For more details and tickets to the event, visit: https://www.richmondbeachwa.org/store/p1/2021-Oktoberfest-Ticket
