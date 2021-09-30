Mercy Haub's cancer fundraiser garners $4,000 icing 'winners'

This student was prepared for icing

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

If you were at the Shorewood football game on Friday, you likely noticed some people getting buckets of ice poured over them. If you were at the Shorewood football game on Friday, you likely noticed some people getting buckets of ice poured over them.





That was all part of an “icing” fundraiser organized by Mercy Haub, with support of the Shorewood Interact Club, to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of Blood Cancer and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.





In total, over $4,000 was raised during the weeklong fundraiser involving students and staff voting on who should be “iced” during the football game.



This is not the first time Mercy has helped raise a substantial amount of money to support leukemia and lymphoma research and support. Prior to her own cancer diagnosis last fall, Mercy led a team that raised $32,000 last year. As a part of a commitment she made to her fundraising team if they met their goal, Mercy then shaved her head and donated it to Wigs for Kids.



Just weeks after that fundraiser, Mercy was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma herself. Thanks to the same organizations and research she had helped raise money for in the past, Mercy successfully completed her chemotherapy in March.



You can read more about Mercy’s incredible journey and generous spirit in this



And see our previous article about the event



You can read more about Mercy’s incredible journey and generous spirit in this Seattle Children's newsletter article https://pulse.seattlechildrens.org/community-gathers-to.../ And see our previous article about the event HERE







