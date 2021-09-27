King County Cultural Organizations can now apply for three grants through one application
Monday, September 27, 2021
Grants are for organizations who have suffered losses due to the pandemic or are seeking unrestricted funding to support their mission goals.
About the grants
Eligible organizations only need to fill out one application to be considered for funding from the following programs:
- 4Culture 2022 Sustained Support offering unrestricted funds to cover operating expenses such as salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, fees, or services.
- 4Culture Recovery Fund and the City of Seattle Office of Arts and Culture Recovery Fund for federally funded pandemic relief through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Who can apply?
King County cultural organizations with a minimum three-year operating history should submit an application. Organizations of all budget sizes will be considered for 2022 Sustained Support.
4Culture and the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture will also consider organizations with 2019 revenue of $1 million or below for Recovery Funds. To receive these funds, you must have experienced a drop in revenue from 2019 to 2020 due to the pandemic. Please read the guidelines for more details on eligibility and criteria.
Note: if you are a cultural organization with pre-pandemic revenue of more than $1 million, please refer to King County's Revive and Thrive Together program for federal COVID relief funds. If you're not sure where to apply, start with our screening tool.
Come to a workshop
4Culture and the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture will also consider organizations with 2019 revenue of $1 million or below for Recovery Funds. To receive these funds, you must have experienced a drop in revenue from 2019 to 2020 due to the pandemic. Please read the guidelines for more details on eligibility and criteria.
Note: if you are a cultural organization with pre-pandemic revenue of more than $1 million, please refer to King County's Revive and Thrive Together program for federal COVID relief funds. If you're not sure where to apply, start with our screening tool.
Come to a workshop
We know navigating multiple funding opportunities can be confusing! We’re here to help. Staff from both 4Culture and the Office of Arts and Culture will be available to answer everyone's questions about these funding programs.
Language and translation support
- September 29, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
- October 6, 5:00 - 6:00 pm
- October 14, 12:00 - 1:00 pm
- October 21, 10:00 - 11:00 am
- October 25, 1:00 - 2:-00 pm
- November 3, 1:00 - 2:00 pm
Language and translation support
If you anticipate a barrier to your participation due to limited English writing ability, visual impairment, or would like to request assistance to access this application, please contact us at hello@4culture.org, 206-296-7580, or TTY 711.
Si usted cree que pueda tener un obstáculo para participar debido a su capacidad limitada de escritura en inglés, discapacidad visual o si desea solicitar asistencia para acceder a esta aplicación, contáctenos en hello@4culture.org, en el (206) 296-7580 o TTY 711.
如需要英语阅读写作协助、因视力障碍或任何残疾而需协助填写或其他说明材料、或需要其他关于申请表格的协助服务，请通过电话(206 296 7580 或 TTY 711)或电邮 (hello@4culture.org)与我们联系。
Apply by November 5
This project was supported by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
0 comments:
Post a Comment