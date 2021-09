King County Cultural Organizations can now apply for three grants through one application.

About the grants





King County cultural organizations with a minimum three-year operating history should submit an application. Organizations of all budget sizes will be considered for 2022 Sustained Support.4Culture and the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture will also consider organizations with 2019 revenue of $1 million or below for Recovery Funds. To receive these funds, you must have experienced a drop in revenue from 2019 to 2020 due to the pandemic. Please read the guidelines for more details on eligibility and criteria.Note: if you are a cultural organization with pre-pandemic revenue of more than $1 million, please refer to King County's Revive and Thrive Together program for federal COVID relief funds. If you're not sure where to apply, start with our screening tool