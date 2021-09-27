King County Cultural Organizations can now apply for three grants through one application.



About the grants





Eligible organizations only need to fill out one application to be considered for funding from the following programs:



4Culture 2022 Sustained Support offering unrestricted funds to cover operating expenses such as salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, fees, or services.

4Culture Recovery Fund and the City of Seattle Office of Arts and Culture Recovery Fund for federally funded pandemic relief through the American Rescue Plan Act. Apply here by Friday, November 5, 2021 at 5:00pm PDT.



Who can apply?



