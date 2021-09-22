

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 7:00pm St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Shoreline will offer the first in a series of story sharing events, entitled “Pandemic: Stories of Hope. An evening of healing through stories.”





The pandemic has created ongoing suffering and trauma, and sharing our stories is one of the ways we can begin to heal.







At this first event, guest speaker Pastor Rick Reynolds will share his personal stories of struggle and hope from his personal experience of the pandemic, and from the homeless people he encounters in his work with Operation Nightwatch. All are welcome, regardless of faith. We all have a story. At this first event, guest speaker Pastor Rick Reynolds will share his personal stories of struggle and hope from his personal experience of the pandemic, and from the homeless people he encounters in his work with Operation Nightwatch. All are welcome, regardless of faith. We all have a story.



St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, the Church that Feeds People, has an active ministry to the hungry and the homeless. They deliver meals every Tuesday night to sanctioned homeless encampments and offer free meals to go at the church.





The congregation has hosted sanctioned tent camps on their campus seven times in the past eight years, and in the winter of 2020 began hosting the Shoreline Severe Weather Emergency Shelter, working with the North Urban Human Services Association, Lake City Partners, and the City of Shoreline.



A graduate of Seattle Pacific and Fuller Theological Seminary, Rick was drawn to volunteering with Operation Nightwatch in 1981. He became Executive Director in 1994. Pastor Rick was acknowledged by Seattle Pacific for his work by being its Alumni of the Year in 2015.



St. Dunstan’s is on the north side of 145th between Aurora and Greenwood Aves. The event will also be available on Zoom. Visit the St. Dunstan’s website for more information.







St. Dunstan’s Episcopal ChurchThe Church that Feeds People722 N 145th St., Shoreline, WA