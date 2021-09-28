LFP residents who want the discount with Shoreline must call Spartan Rec Center to get on to new registration system

Photo by Jim Stitchka

New Recreation Registration Software System with the City of Shoreline





This new system will require all Lake Forest Park residents who would like to receive the LFP discount to call the Spartan Recreation Center. This must be done prior to being able to receive the discount with a registration.





All late fall 2021 quarter and winter 2022 quarter programs (registration starting in December) require this to be done to complete any online registrations with the discount.



Please call 206-801-2600 starting September 30 for address verification and apply the Lake Forest Park resident discount to your account.



For any questions, contact the Spartan Recreation Center team at 206-801-2600.



Click Here for Additional Information and Updates





The City of Shoreline’s Recreation Department will be using a new registration system starting on September 29, 2021.