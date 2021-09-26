Grand opening for the John Lewis Memorial Bridge (Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge) on Saturday, October 2
Sunday, September 26, 2021
|The Northgate Pedestrian Bridge
Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano
Grand opening ceremonies for the John Lewis Memorial Bridge (Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge) will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10am to noon.
A series of speakers at the west end of the bridge will start at 10am on the west side of the bridge, in the North Lot of North Seattle College (click here for directions) followed by a ribbon cutting and community-led walk, roll, and bike ride towards Sound Transit's new Link light rail station.
With Link light rail service also beginning at the Northgate Station on October 2, you are encouraged to try out the new transit options.
According to the Governor’s current mandate, guests must wear masks at all outdoor events regardless of vaccination status. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing throughout the event to keep everyone safe, healthy, and comfortable.
Walking, biking, or using public transportation to get there is strongly recommended. Metro routes also serve this location, and you can plan your trip by visiting tripplanner.kingcounty.gov. Parking will be available in the North Lot at North Seattle College.
Visit the project webpage for more information and updates.
