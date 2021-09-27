Case updates September 26, 2021

Monday, September 27, 2021

Hospitalized cases in King County

As of September 27, 76.4% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 69.7% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

That means that 23.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older are unvaccinated, almost a quarter of the population.


United States 
  • Total cases  42,850,746 - 30,928 new
  • Total deaths 686,639 - 267 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 577,493 - 7,767 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 36,213 - 413 new 
  • Total deaths 7,528 - 34 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 141,865 -  1,351 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,979 -  37 new 
  • Total deaths 1,866 -  12 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 34,760  -  322 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,721  -  5 new 
  • Total deaths 464 -   2 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,119 - 19 new
  • Total hospitalizations 236 -   1 new
  • Total deaths 108 -  0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 463 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 10:51 PM
