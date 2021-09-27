Case updates September 26, 2021
Monday, September 27, 2021
As of September 27, 76.4% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 69.7% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
That means that 23.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older are unvaccinated, almost a quarter of the population.
United States
- Total cases 42,850,746 - 30,928 new
- Total deaths 686,639 - 267 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 577,493 - 7,767 new
- Total hospitalizations 36,213 - 413 new
- Total deaths 7,528 - 34 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 141,865 - 1,351 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,979 - 37 new
- Total deaths 1,866 - 12 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 34,760 - 322 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,721 - 5 new
- Total deaths 464 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,119 - 19 new
- Total hospitalizations 236 - 1 new
- Total deaths 108 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 463 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
