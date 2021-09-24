Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff to step down in second quarter 2022 following more than six years of accomplishments

Sound Transit CEO will be leaving

After more than six years serving Sound Transit and our region, CEO Peter Rogoff recently informed the Board and me that he did not foresee remaining in his role beyond the end of 2022.





Given the volume and intensity of current and upcoming work and the agency’s needs and interests, the Sound Transit Board has exercised its discretion to proceed immediately to initiating a national search to select the agency’s next successful leader.





Now is a strategic time to identify our next CEO ahead of work to open light rail to the Eastside in 2023 and to Lynnwood, Federal Way and Downtown Redmond in 2024. Peter has agreed to remain in his position until the second quarter of 2022 to assist in an orderly transition.



The Sound Transit Board is grateful to Peter for all his contributions supporting the realization of the largest transit system expansion in the nation. Upon his arrival in early 2016 he worked with the Board and communities across the region to help shape and earn voter approval for the Sound Transit 3 Plan while simultaneously leading efforts to advance major light rail expansions to the east, north and south.





At present, all but one of Sound Transit’s seven major construction projects are on time and performing on or below budget, putting the agency on a very solid path to nearly tripling the size of its light rail network over just the next three years while it continues to advance further expansions.





In Rogoff's farewell message to the ST Board, he said:





Looking forward, I can’t be more optimistic about our agency’s future. Thanks to your work, we are on a very firm footing to deliver an additional long-desired expansion every year through 2023 and then deliver three of them in 2024 alone. So soon it will be time for a new leader to help you plan, build and operate the next generation of projects that follow.







